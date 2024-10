videoDetails

Deshhit: Stone Pelters in UP Flee After Yogi Government’s Crackdown

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

Following a violent protest where youths pelted stones at police in Meerut, the Yogi government took swift action. Now, many of those involved have fled. Fear of police action, including potential arrest and forceful measures, has caused widespread panic among the stone pelters.