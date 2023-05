videoDetails

Deshhit: Tense situation in between Ukraine and Russia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

There was an attempt to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin's house with a drone. The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of assassinating President Putin. After which now the war between Russia and Ukraine can intensify. Russia has also said to take revenge for this attack.