Deshhit: The question arose... 'West Bengal on the path of Muslim nation?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

After Howrah in West Bengal, violence has erupted in Hooghly. There was a clash between two groups during the BJP leader's procession. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has attacked Chief Minister Mamata after the violence in West Bengal. Giriraj Singh said that Mamata Banerjee wants to make West Bengal a Muslim nation.