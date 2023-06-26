NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: The world will not hear anything about BOSS Modi! Biden slaps 'Obama'

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
India Exposed Barack Obama: Barack Obama has spewed venom against PM Narendra Modi and India. But now he himself is trapped in his anti-India agenda. After Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, US President Joe Biden has also tweeted.

All Videos

PM Modi: Hours After Arriving Back From His Trip To The U.S. And Egypt, PM Modi Chairs Key Cabinet Meet
play icon0:43
PM Modi: Hours After Arriving Back From His Trip To The U.S. And Egypt, PM Modi Chairs Key Cabinet Meet
Shiv Sena leader told the definition of 'Wagner' army
play icon9:16
Shiv Sena leader told the definition of 'Wagner' army
Landslide in Himachal's Mandi due to heavy rains
play icon7:54
Landslide in Himachal's Mandi due to heavy rains
Robbery At Gunpoint Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel In Delhi, Kejriwal Demands L-G's Resignation
play icon1:0
Robbery At Gunpoint Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel In Delhi, Kejriwal Demands L-G's Resignation
Watch: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a crucial review meeting
play icon1:34
Watch: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a crucial review meeting

Trending Videos

PM Modi: Hours After Arriving Back From His Trip To The U.S. And Egypt, PM Modi Chairs Key Cabinet Meet
play icon0:43
PM Modi: Hours After Arriving Back From His Trip To The U.S. And Egypt, PM Modi Chairs Key Cabinet Meet
Shiv Sena leader told the definition of 'Wagner' army
play icon9:16
Shiv Sena leader told the definition of 'Wagner' army
Landslide in Himachal's Mandi due to heavy rains
play icon7:54
Landslide in Himachal's Mandi due to heavy rains
Robbery At Gunpoint Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel In Delhi, Kejriwal Demands L-G's Resignation
play icon1:0
Robbery At Gunpoint Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel In Delhi, Kejriwal Demands L-G's Resignation
Watch: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a crucial review meeting
play icon1:34
Watch: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a crucial review meeting
Deshhit,Barack Obama,Obama,barack obama on india muslims,barack obama on indian muslim,nirmala sitharaman on barack obama,Muslims,barack obama on modi,obama muslim,Muslim,obama on modi,barack obama on indian muslims,nirmala sitaraman on barack obama,barack obama comment on indian muslims,Barack Obama news,obama on muslim,barack obama on india,barack obama on pm modi,barack obama on pm modi us visit,president obama muslim,news on barack obama pm modi,Zee News,