videoDetails

Deshhit: 'This is a devilish era', Farooq Abdullah's controversial remark on bulldozer action

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Nowadays CM Yogi is coming in Farooq Abdullah's dreams. You heard it right. Farooq Saheb, who once sang the hymns of Shri Ram, is now busy uniting the muslim community. And in this effort he is pointing fingers towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Watch this report.