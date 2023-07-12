trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634589
Deshhit: This submarine given by France to India will kill the enemy by drowning it in the sea, Pak-China tension increased

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Deshhit: On PM Modi's two-day visit to France, the deal of three Sarcapian submarines between India and France may be sealed. At the same time, on this tour, there can be a deal on the Rafale and helicopter engines of the Indian Navy in France.
