Deshhit: UPI in UAE...will bring new height in business

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned from a successful tour of France and UAE..But in this tour, India's economic agreements with two big countries of the world have increased the credibility of Indian Rupee..Now it is being discussed in the world. Can Indian rupee become a substitute for dollar for trade? Has Prime Minister Modi done the work of strengthening the rupee further? Behind this discussion is a gamechanger agreement between India and UAE, according to which now India and UAE will do business in rupees and dirhams and not in dollars.
