Deshhit: Who handed over the pistols worth 'lakhs' to the local gunmen?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

3 attackers had fried Mafia Atiq and his brother Ashraf with expensive foreign guns. Now the question is arising that who handed over such expensive pistols to these three killers? See in the video what is the connection of these guns with Pakistan.