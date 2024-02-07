trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718549
Deshhit: Who is responsible for Harda Blast?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Harda Blast Update: There has been a massive explosion in the firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.. So far 11 people have died in this accident while more than 100 people have been injured.. A committee has been formed to investigate the accident.

