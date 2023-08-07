trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646001
Deshhit: Why is the heartbeat of Pakistan increasing these days!

Aug 07, 2023
Continuous updates are coming on Chandrayaan-3..along with the whole world..the neighboring Pakistan sitting across the border is also watching these news..As soon as Chandrayaan reached the Moon's orbit, different reactions started coming from Pakistan. Some people are congratulating the scientists of India.. then there are many who believe that no matter how many satellites are launched from India.. Pakistan should not panic.. Pakistanis who say this are scared are in.

