Deshhit: Will listen to Kashmiris, not Pakistan, says Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
Amit Shah On PoK: India is trying to free PoK from Pakistan's occupation as soon as possible. Today, India took another step in this connection. Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill was introduced by Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.
