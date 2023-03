videoDetails

Deshhit: Will 'Satyagraha' improve the health of Congress?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

In the case of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress is telling an attack on democracy, while the BJP has intensified the attack by linking Rahul's old statement with the insult of the PM and the OBC society. Meanwhile, it is important to see how united the opposition is.