Deshhit: Will the hand be strong in Karnataka or will the lotus bloom again?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Election campaigning in Karnataka is over today. For 224 seats, PM Modi is in fray from BJP and Gandhi family is in fray for Congress. After voting on May 10, the results will be revealed on 13th.