Deshhit: Woman in Pakistan was almost lynched for Arabic script on dress

| Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 09:14 PM IST

Deshhit: Due to the ignorance of some clerics in Pakistan, a girl's life was in danger and now the whole of Pakistan is cursing these clerics. In Lahore, a woman reached the Lahore market after purchasing a dress from Dubai. The word Halwa was written in Arabic on the woman's dress, but the clerics thought that verses from the Quran were written on the woman's dress. After this, hundreds of people gathered in the market of Lahore to take the girl's life. All this is happening in Lahore at a time when the new Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz is calling the safety of women inside the House as her first priority.