Deshhit: Yogi Adityanath's big statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a statement a few days ago. He said that if you want to live in the country, then the interest of the country has to be kept above all. No opinion, religion and sect can be above the interest of the country. Reaction has come from Pakistan on Yogi's statement

Deshhit: India's 'explosion' will create panic in Pakistan!
play icon4:30
Deshhit: India's 'explosion' will create panic in Pakistan!
Deshhit: Anju will not come to India!
play icon14:5
Deshhit: Anju will not come to India!
Baat Pate Ki: Big update on Nuh Violence!
play icon7:6
Baat Pate Ki: Big update on Nuh Violence!
Delhi Ordinance Bill Update: Amit Shah in the Parliament I.N.D.I.A. Took a jibe at the alliance, exposed
play icon8:11
Delhi Ordinance Bill Update: Amit Shah in the Parliament I.N.D.I.A. Took a jibe at the alliance, exposed
OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice
play icon1:24
OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice

