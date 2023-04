videoDetails

Deshhit: Zelensky sent a message to Modi amid Russia-Ukraine war

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 08:26 PM IST

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emin Zhaparova is on a four-day visit to India from today. Emin Jhaparova can seek help from India and can also invite PM Modi to visit Ukraine.