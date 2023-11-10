trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686310
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshit: Netanyahu's operation 'Kalnemi' for Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 02:50 AM IST
Hamas started suffocating in the battlefield, Israel snatched the 'oxygen' of Hamas. When the enemy is weak on the battlefield, he adopts various tactics...one of these is to attack in disguise...It has been revealed that Israel is now retaliating by burying Hamas in its own secret tunnels...and with this, Netanyahu has launched Operation Kalnemi against the terrorists.
Follow Us

All Videos

MP Elections 2023: What did Kamal Nath say on Scindia before the elections?
Play Icon24:7
MP Elections 2023: What did Kamal Nath say on Scindia before the elections?
Ayodhya ready before Diwali, see video
Play Icon5:32
Ayodhya ready before Diwali, see video
America's big statement regarding Diwali
Play Icon1:42
America's big statement regarding Diwali
World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?
Play Icon22:42
World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
Play Icon20:36
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?

Trending Videos

MP Elections 2023: What did Kamal Nath say on Scindia before the elections?
play icon24:7
MP Elections 2023: What did Kamal Nath say on Scindia before the elections?
Ayodhya ready before Diwali, see video
play icon5:32
Ayodhya ready before Diwali, see video
America's big statement regarding Diwali
play icon1:42
America's big statement regarding Diwali
World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?
play icon22:42
World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
play icon20:36
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
Hamas,Israel,Hamas Tunnels,Israel Hamas War,Tunnels,israel hamas conflict,hamas underground tunnels,Israel war,Israel Hamas,israel palestine conflict,Israel news,hamas attack israel,hamas tunnels in gaza,hamas israel,Israel Gaza,war in israel,Israel Palestine,Israel Hamas War News Today,hamas tunnel,israel vs hamas,Gaza tunnels,hamas tunnel system,israel hamas war gaza tunnels,hamas attacks israel,Hamas attack,israel destroy hamas tunnel,