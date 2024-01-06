trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706891
Deshit: What Isro Will Do Next Regarding Study Sun?

|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Deshit: Aditya L1 Solar Mission Live Upate: Setting another record in the new year, ISRO has today sent its Aditya L1 spacecraft to understand the mysteries of the Sun. ISRO created history. After which India will now face the Sun directly. The whole country is happy once again after the good news received from space regarding ISRO's Aditya L1. ISRO has placed Aditya L1 in Halo Orbit close to the Sun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated ISRO on this success. Many space agencies of the world including NASA are keeping an eye on this mission.

