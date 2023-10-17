trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676602
Destruction in Gaza due to Israeli attack!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
The people of Gaza are living in very difficult conditions, living in fear of Israeli ground attack. Before the Israeli attack, civilians are struggling to find food, water and safe place.
