Dev Deepawali 2022: Ghats light up ahead of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Ghats of Varanasi were decked up with colourful lights and flowers on the eve of Dev Deepawali on November 06. Dev Deepavali is set to be celebrated on November 07.

