Dev Prakash Arrested in Hathras Stampede Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 08:40 AM IST

Hathras Satsang Stampede Update: The police has got a big success in the case of stampede that took place during the satsang of Baba Sakar Hari in Hathras, UP. Police have arrested the accused Dev Prakash. Let us tell you that Dev Prakash has been arrested from Delhi.