Dev Uthani Ekadashi celebrated with huge enthusiasm across country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Dev Uthani Ekadashi is celebrated across the globe today. On this occasion, Kalindi Mahotsav is celebrated in Prayagraj. Around 1.25 lakh lamps have been lit on the banks of Yamuna. Along with this, grand aarti of Mother Yamuna and fireworks were also done. Yamuna River and Maujgiri Ghat were glowing with lights due to thousands of lamps being lit simultaneously. The view from the light of the lamps was as if thousands of stars had descended from the sky and were twinkling on the ground.
