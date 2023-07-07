trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632015
Devastation due to cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharchula

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Uttarakhand News: Cloud burst in Dharchula of Uttarakhand. Due to this, the bridge of Chal village of Darma valley has been broken. More than 200 people are trapped due to the collapse of the bridge connecting the village.
