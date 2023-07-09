trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633214
Devastation due to flood and rain, alert issued in 8 states

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Outcry due to water 'tandav' The monsoon arrived on time. When it rained heavily to soak the body and mind, the claims of those who were proud of power were swept away like straws. Somewhere the ground floor of a society with flats worth crores came under water, and somewhere roads and bridges built at the cost of crores were washed away. And the condition of Delhi, the capital of the country, was so bad that the school had to be closed on Monday.
