Devendra Fadnavis makes huge remark on Aurangzeb Controversy in Maharashtra

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis On Aurangzeb: Several videos of people dancing with posters of Aurangzeb in Maharashtra are going viral. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gave a big statement while retaliating and said, 'Aurangzeb's children have suddenly been born in Maharashtra who show his photo, keep his status'.

