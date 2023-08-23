trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652688
Devkinandan Thakur on Chandrayaan 3: Big statements of Devkinandan Thakur on Zee News. Vikram Lander | ISRO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Updated News: Chandrayaan-3 is the cheapest Chandrayaan. ISRO has built it at a cost of Rs 615 crore. The landing process will be completed in four phases from 5.47 pm to 6.44 pm this evening.
