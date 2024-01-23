trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712855
Devotees at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya: Scenes from Main Gate

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
The devoted crowd at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. See the lively scenes near the main gate, reflecting the spirit of worship and excitement among the worshippers.The vibrant gathering showcases the genuine connection between the devotees and the sacred site, embodying a profound sense of devotion and excitement. From families to individuals, people of all ages come together, creating a harmonious tapestry of spiritual unity.

