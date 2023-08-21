trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651473
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Devotees throng to Mahakaleshwar temple for darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar on Nag Panchami

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
The festival of Nag Panchami is being celebrated with great devotion in MP’s Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal. The doors of Lord Nagchandreshwar in the Mahakaleshwar temple were opened to darshan for devotees according to tradition at 12 o’clock in midnight of August 21. Devotees in large numbers are visiting the temple to worship Lord Nagchandreshwar.
Follow Us

All Videos

DMK party leaders observe a minute’s silence for deceased NEET aspirants in Chennai
play icon0:58
DMK party leaders observe a minute’s silence for deceased NEET aspirants in Chennai
Search operation continues in Pulwama from midnight, terrorists will be all out
play icon6:2
Search operation continues in Pulwama from midnight, terrorists will be all out
'Don't Trust 'Mama', Believe In Your 'Chacha' Now': Kejriwal Takes A Dig At Shivraj
play icon2:7
'Don't Trust 'Mama', Believe In Your 'Chacha' Now': Kejriwal Takes A Dig At Shivraj
BJP's steps towards united India? Home Minister Shah and CM Yogi will celebrate 'Hindu Pride Day'
play icon0:34
BJP's steps towards united India? Home Minister Shah and CM Yogi will celebrate 'Hindu Pride Day'
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
play icon6:31
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.

Trending Videos

DMK party leaders observe a minute’s silence for deceased NEET aspirants in Chennai
play icon0:58
DMK party leaders observe a minute’s silence for deceased NEET aspirants in Chennai
Search operation continues in Pulwama from midnight, terrorists will be all out
play icon6:2
Search operation continues in Pulwama from midnight, terrorists will be all out
'Don't Trust 'Mama', Believe In Your 'Chacha' Now': Kejriwal Takes A Dig At Shivraj
play icon2:7
'Don't Trust 'Mama', Believe In Your 'Chacha' Now': Kejriwal Takes A Dig At Shivraj
BJP's steps towards united India? Home Minister Shah and CM Yogi will celebrate 'Hindu Pride Day'
play icon0:34
BJP's steps towards united India? Home Minister Shah and CM Yogi will celebrate 'Hindu Pride Day'
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
play icon6:31
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.