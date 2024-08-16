videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Interview of Anil Vij on Assembly Election Date Announcement

Sonam | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Election Commission held a press conference today. The dates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections have been announced. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that voting will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on 18 September, 25 September and 1 October. Voting will be held in one phase in Haryana on 1 October. The results in both states will be declared on 4 October. As soon as the election dates were announced, BJP leader Anil Vij's reaction came to the fore.