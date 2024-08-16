videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Kolkata Lady Docter Murder Case

Sonam | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

Today the dates for the assembly elections in Jammu Kashmir and Haryana were announced. Especially everyone's eyes were on the Jammu Kashmir elections. Elections are to be held there in three phases. Voting will take place on 18 September, 25 September and 1 October and the results will be declared on 4 October. But the debate is not on this. Today the debate is on the fact that while there are preparations for the restoration of democracy in Kashmir, mobocracy in Bengal is preparing for the downfall of democracy. The situation is such that from Kashmir to Bengal, democracy is under question. At one place there are questions full of hope, while in Bengal there are questions full of disappointment. Watch a strong debate on this issue in the show Tal Thok Ke with Anurag Muskaan.