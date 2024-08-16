Advertisement
Rajneeti: Mamata Banerjee Leads Rally Demanding Death Penalty For Rape-Murder Guilty

Sonam|Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case Update: Seven days have passed since the brutality with the lady doctor in Kolkata, but still the series of questions and allegations in the whole case is not stopping. In this whole case, on one hand, doctors from all over the country are protesting demanding justice... on the other hand, Mamata Banerjee has also come out on the streets by holding a rally to show the clean image of her government... Mamata Banerjee will take out a march from August 16 to August 19 against rape and murder.

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Kolkata Lady Docter Murder Case
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Kolkata Lady Docter Murder Case
Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Date: Assembly poll in 3 phases from September 18 - Election Commission
Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Date: Assembly poll in 3 phases from September 18 - Election Commission
Watch Exclusive Interview of Anil Vij on Assembly Election Date Announcement
Watch Exclusive Interview of Anil Vij on Assembly Election Date Announcement
Watch visuals of devastation from Rajasthan amid flood
Watch visuals of devastation from Rajasthan amid flood
Politics sparks over Kolkata Doctor Murder Case
Politics sparks over Kolkata Doctor Murder Case

