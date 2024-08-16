videoDetails

Rajneeti: Mamata Banerjee Leads Rally Demanding Death Penalty For Rape-Murder Guilty

Sonam | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case Update: Seven days have passed since the brutality with the lady doctor in Kolkata, but still the series of questions and allegations in the whole case is not stopping. In this whole case, on one hand, doctors from all over the country are protesting demanding justice... on the other hand, Mamata Banerjee has also come out on the streets by holding a rally to show the clean image of her government... Mamata Banerjee will take out a march from August 16 to August 19 against rape and murder.