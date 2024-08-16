videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Date: Assembly poll in 3 phases from September 18 - Election Commission

Sonam | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Press conference of the Election Commission has started. The dates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections have been announced. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that voting will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on 18 September, 25 September and 1 October. Voting will be held in one phase in Haryana on 1 October. The results in both states will be declared on 4 October.