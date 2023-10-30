trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682043
DGP's big statement on terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Pulwama Target Killing: Terrorist attack has taken place in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Once again an incident of target killing. Terrorists have shot dead a labourer. On Sunday, Police Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani was playing cricket with local children at Idgah ground. Terrorist shot him three times from a pistol from close range.
