Dhami met laborers, gave a check of Rs 1 lakh each

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel have been successfully rescued. Meanwhile, CM Dhami has met the workers who came out of the tunnel in the hospital. Along with this, a check of Rs 1 lakh each has been handed over to all the workers.
