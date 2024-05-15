Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749494
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dhananjay Singh makes huge announcement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Dhananjay Singh has made a big announcement amid Lok Sabha elections 2024. Dhananjay Singh has announced his support to BJP and said, 'The public is and will remain with me'.

All Videos

Watch INDIA Alliance joint press conference
Play Icon12:27
Watch INDIA Alliance joint press conference
Congress' Anil Chaudhary makes huge remark on PM Modi
Play Icon09:32
Congress' Anil Chaudhary makes huge remark on PM Modi
Rajnath Singh issues huge remark on Pakistan
Play Icon01:50
Rajnath Singh issues huge remark on Pakistan
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
Play Icon12:12
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
Play Icon01:00
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case

Trending Videos

Watch INDIA Alliance joint press conference
play icon12:27
Watch INDIA Alliance joint press conference
Congress' Anil Chaudhary makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon9:32
Congress' Anil Chaudhary makes huge remark on PM Modi
Rajnath Singh issues huge remark on Pakistan
play icon1:50
Rajnath Singh issues huge remark on Pakistan
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
play icon12:12
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
play icon1:0
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case