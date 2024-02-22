trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723628
Dhar Bhojsala: Filed a petition in the High Court demanding ASI survey in Dhar's Bhojsala

Feb 22, 2024
DHAR BHOJSHALA: Hindu organizations in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh have filed a petition in the Jabalpur bench of the High Court, demanding an ASI survey in Dhar's Bhojshala. The court has reserved its decision after the hearing. A demand has been made to ban the prayers held every Friday in Bhojshala.

