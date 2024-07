videoDetails

'Dharam Yudh' on CM Yogi's Kanwar model

| Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

There is a ruckus over CM Yogi's order on Kanwar Yatra. Amidst the opposition's protest, Jamiat Ulema has also given a statement on the identity order. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Mahmood Asad Madni has called CM Yogi's order discriminatory. Jamiat called CM Yogi's order against Muslims, Jamiat alleges that there is a conspiracy to make Muslims second class citizens.