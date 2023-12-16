trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699553
Dheeraj Sahu on IT Raid: Dheeraj Sahu's statement on cash scandal

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Dheeraj Sahu on IT Raid: Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu has given clarification on the cash scandal.. Dheeraj Sahu said that 'all the money is from the sale of liquor. The money seized belongs to my firm. I have the account of all the money. Congress has nothing to do with cash. Let us tell you that Dheeraj Sahu has given clarification in the matter after 9 days.

