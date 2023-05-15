NewsVideos
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's 'Divya Darbar' will not be held in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
The divine court of Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham may be cancelled. According to the information received, 100 women fell ill during the story.

