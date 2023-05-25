NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri gets Y-Category Security

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Central Government has increased the security of Baba Bageshwar Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. According to the approval received from the Central Government, he has been given Y category security.

