Dhirendra Shastri's Convoy leaves Patna, huge crowd of devotees gathered

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Today was the last day of Baba Dhirendra Shastri's court of Bageshwar Dham in Patna. As soon as Baba's convoy left Patna, a huge crowd of devotees was seen. Watch visuals in this report.