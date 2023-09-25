trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667162
Did Modi government fulfill its promises? BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok enumerated achievements

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi is addressing a big political rally here. The Prime Minister said that if Madhya Pradesh falls into the hands of Congress, it will make the state sick again. Congress has no idea about the future. Congress is like a rusty iron which gets destroyed even if it rains. The Prime Minister said that Congress people only spread negativity. Whatever new India does, whatever achievement it achieves, Congress does not like it at all. Congress neither wants to change itself nor does it want to allow the country to change.
