Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert

|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department, (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity over East Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The weather department also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Chattisgarh till September 13.
