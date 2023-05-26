NewsVideos
videoDetails

Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Congress leader Digvijay Singh has given a controversial statement on BJP. Digvijay called BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and asked why the houses of spies were not demolished after taking money from ISI.

All Videos

US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
0:49
US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
3:27
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
6:30
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
13:39
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
SC to hold hearing over New Parliament Building Inauguration
3:53
SC to hold hearing over New Parliament Building Inauguration

Trending Videos

0:49
US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
3:27
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
6:30
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
13:39
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
3:53
SC to hold hearing over New Parliament Building Inauguration
Pakistan news,Digvijay Singh,digvijay singh news,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building inauguration time,new parliament building india inauguration,parliament building inauguration,parliament building boycott,75 rupee coin,75 rupee coin launched by rbi,75 rupee coin in india,75 rs coin,new coin launch in india,new coin launch,new coin launch today,new coin launch new parliament,Zee News,Hindi News,