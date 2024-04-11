Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Diljit Dosanjh Credits Ed Sheeran For Singing In Punjabi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Delve into the intriguing backstory of Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi melodies as he unveils an unexpected muse: Ed Sheeran. In a fascinating revelation, Dosanjh sheds light on the inception of his Punjabi tunes, attributing the ingenious idea to the global music sensation. Explore the cross-cultural magic and musical camaraderie that sparked this unexpected collaboration, showcasing the boundless creativity and unity in the world of music.

All Videos

Elon Musk to visit India soon
Play Icon01:19
Elon Musk to visit India soon
PM Modi gives interview to American Magazine
Play Icon03:05
PM Modi gives interview to American Magazine
PM Modi comments on China during interview with American Magazine
Play Icon05:57
PM Modi comments on China during interview with American Magazine
Avneet Kaur Shines In White Top, Vibing To 'Akhiyaan Gulaab'
Play Icon00:36
Avneet Kaur Shines In White Top, Vibing To 'Akhiyaan Gulaab'
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Bansuri Swaraj
Play Icon05:56
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Bansuri Swaraj

Trending Videos

Elon Musk to visit India soon
play icon1:19
Elon Musk to visit India soon
PM Modi gives interview to American Magazine
play icon3:5
PM Modi gives interview to American Magazine
PM Modi comments on China during interview with American Magazine
play icon5:57
PM Modi comments on China during interview with American Magazine
Avneet Kaur Shines In White Top, Vibing To 'Akhiyaan Gulaab'
play icon0:36
Avneet Kaur Shines In White Top, Vibing To 'Akhiyaan Gulaab'
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Bansuri Swaraj
play icon5:56
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Bansuri Swaraj