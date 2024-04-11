Advertisement
PM Modi comments on China during interview with American Magazine

Apr 11, 2024
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a foreign interview ahead of Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi has commented on the issue of China border dispute while giving an interview to an American magazine. To know more about the same, watch this report.

