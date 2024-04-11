Advertisement
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Bansuri Swaraj

|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 07:50 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Delhi BJP Candidate Bansuri Swaraj had an exclusive conversation with Zee News. During the interview, Bansuri Swaraj spoke on several important issues and made scathing attack on opposition leaders. Watch Bansuri Swaraj's full interview with Zee News.

