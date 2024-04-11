Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Avneet Kaur Shines In White Top, Vibing To 'Akhiyaan Gulaab'

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Experience the charm of Avneet Kaur as she graces the scene in a pristine white top, swaying to the beats of 'Akhiyaan Gulaab.' Her effortless style and infectious energy redefine elegance, setting new standards in fashion.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Bansuri Swaraj
Play Icon05:56
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Bansuri Swaraj
Terrorist shot dead in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama
Play Icon02:30
Terrorist shot dead in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama
Massive Shooting Witnessed in America's Philadelphia
Play Icon01:37
Massive Shooting Witnessed in America's Philadelphia
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon08:15
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Rajkumar Anand Resigns from Aam Aadmi Party
Play Icon09:42
Rajkumar Anand Resigns from Aam Aadmi Party

Trending Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Bansuri Swaraj
play icon5:56
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Bansuri Swaraj
Terrorist shot dead in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama
play icon2:30
Terrorist shot dead in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama
Massive Shooting Witnessed in America's Philadelphia
play icon1:37
Massive Shooting Witnessed in America's Philadelphia
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon8:15
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Rajkumar Anand Resigns from Aam Aadmi Party
play icon9:42
Rajkumar Anand Resigns from Aam Aadmi Party