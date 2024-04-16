Advertisement
Diljit Dosanjh Gifts His Exclusive Jacket To A Die-Hard Fan; Mumbai Crowd Erupts In Excitement

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Experience the electrifying moment as Diljit Dosanjh, amidst a euphoric Mumbai crowd, presents his cherished jacket to one of his most devoted fans. The gesture sends waves of excitement through the audience, showcasing the singer's heartfelt connection with his supporters.

