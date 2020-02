'Divya Nayan' is a boon for visually impaired

Government agency CSIR-CSIO has developed “Divya Nayan”, a personal reading machine for visually impaired to access printed or electronic textual information. The device is useful for the targeted disability group for accessing printed and digital information. This will help to read out a printed or electronic document without the help of any volunteer and hence, in turn, will help in their education and employment.